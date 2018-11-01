Judicial Watch Statement on Resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement in response to the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, bringing an end to his controversial tenure as the nation’s top law enforcement officer:

I hope transparency and rooting out corruption and abuse becomes the focus of any new Attorney General. President Trump has been terribly victimized by Justice Department and FBI corruption. The Justice Department was a black hole in terms of transparency. It covered up institutional misconduct and, unbelievably, went out of its way to defend misconduct by Hillary Clinton and other Obama administration officials.

Now that President Trump has removed AG Sessions and appointed Mr. Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, I hope the new DOJ leadership ends the abusive Mueller investigation and finally does a serious prosecution of Clinton’s email crimes and other misconduct.

