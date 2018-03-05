 Skip to content

Judicial Watch • James Comey

Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?

FBI withholds Obama, Comey secret meeting documents

MARCH 05, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

March 2, 2018 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the release of documents about secret meetings that took place between former FBI Director James Comey and former President Obama.

WEEKLY UPDATE

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records   FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee

FEBRUARY 08, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails

JANUARY 12, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs     One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Comey’s Illegal Leak?

NOVEMBER 09, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Justice Department: Comey’s Leak to New York Times was Unauthorized, Compares to Wikileaks We Sue DOJ Over Comey’s Controversial Senate Testimony Happy Veterans Day   Justice Department: Comey’s Leak to New York Times was Unauthorized, Compares to Wikileaks There are too many contradictions and curiosities in the James B. Comey…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Deep State Lawsuit

SEPTEMBER 08, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Deep State Watch: New Lawsuit for Comey Memos We Applaud the End to Obama’s Illegal Alien Amnesty Program Judicial Watch Lawyers Take on Sanctuary Policy Be Sure to Tune in to Judicial Watch’s Expert Panel: ‘Exposing the Deep State’   Deep State Watch:  New Lawsuit for Comey Memos The already…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Comey FBI Lawsuit

AUGUST 18, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Pursues Comey FBI Scandal Election Integrity Update: Georgia’s Right to Clean Voter Rolls Judicial Watch Sues for Anti-Israel ‘BDS’ Lobbying Records   Judicial Watch Pursues Comey FBI Scandal Former FBI Director James Comey sits in a firestorm of his own making.  By his own admission, he created and…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues Deep State FBI

JULY 28, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Files Three Lawsuits Seeking Communications of Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Judicial Watch Sues for More Info on Comey Memos Obamacare’s Healthcare.gov Security Nightmare Revealed   Judicial Watch Files Three Lawsuits Seeking Communications of Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe These past few days saw a significant advance in…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues for Information on Comey Memos

JULY 27, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for the metadata for the memoranda written by former FBI Director James Comey memorializing his conversations with President Donald Trump as well as records about Comey’s FBI-issued laptop…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Pursues Comey Records

JUNE 16, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

JW Pursues Comey Records Judicial Watch Goes to Court to Expose Obama Administration Shakedowns Trump Should Reject New Middle Eastern-North African Racial Census Category   Judicial Watch Pursues Comey Records The Swamp creatures in Washington who gamed the system to appoint a special prosecutor need to be held accountable. Your…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues for Comey Memo

JUNE 16, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for information about former FBI Director James Comey’s memorandum written after his meeting with President Trump regarding potential interference by the Russians in the 2016 presidential election (Judicial Watch…

INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN

A Changing Investigative Landscape

NOVEMBER 09, 2016 | SEE ALL INVESTIGATIVE BULLETINS »

Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. Presidents come and go, but scandal and crime are timeless. Here are three epic investigations that will reach an endgame in the new world of Trump. The Emailiad. Homeric in scope, the saga of HRC’s emails is one for the history books, with a major…

CORRUPTION CHRONICLES

Comey’s FBI Helped Convict Navy Reservist who “Handled Classified Materials Inappropriately”

JULY 06, 2016 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

Illustrating that FBI Director James Comey is a liar and a fraud, his agency helped convict a Navy reservist last summer of the same crime that he just cleared Hillary Clinton of committing. In that case the reservist from northern California got criminally charged—as per FBI recommendation—for having classified material…


