Judicial Watch Statement on Justice IG Criminal Referral of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to U.S. Attorney

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the Justice Department inspector general’s criminal referral of former FBI Deputy FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington:

The wheels of justice finally caught up with McCabe for repeatedly lying under oath to investigators. It’s high time America had some accountability for his misconduct.

Judicial Watch uncovered documents about McCabe’s conflicted handling of the Clinton investigation that should have triggered action months ago. Judicial Watch’s finds on FBI and McCabe corruption generated irresistible public pressure for accountability.

McCabe’s potential criminal acts, on James Comey’s watch, are further proof that both the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations were irredeemably compromised. The Clinton email investigation was a sham and the Trump-Russia investigation is an abuse. Unfortunately the cover-up continues, the Justice Department and FBI are playing shell games, and refusing to turn over McCabe text messages in Judicial Watch FOIA litigation.

Judicial Watch uncovered that McCabe was thoroughly steeped in a conflict of interest while he participated in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Despite massive contributions from Clinton ally Terence McAuliffe to his wife’s 2015 political campaign, McCabe did not recuse himself from the investigation until just a week before the 2016 presidential election. Judicial Watch also forced out documents that show that McCabe used FBI resources for his wife’s campaign.

Separately, the FBI failed to turn over any McCabe text messages in a final response to a September 2017 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that Judicial Watch filed on behalf of Jeffrey A. Danik, a 30-year veteran, retired FBI supervisory special agent, against the Department of Justice for records related to McCabe (Jeffrey A. Danik v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01792)). The lawsuit seeks:

Text messages and emails of McCabe containing: Dr. Jill McCabe, Jill, Common Good VA, Terry McAuliffe, Clinton, Virginia Democratic Party, Democrat, Conflict, Senate, Virginia Senate, Until I return, Paris, France, Campaign, Run, Political, Wife, Donation, OGC, Email, or New York Times.

