Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails
New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation? New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…
Weekly Update: Major Court Hearing for Clinton Scandal Documents
Judicial Watch Battles Trump DOJ Attorneys for Clinton Scandal Documents Obama Travel Expenses Now an Astronomical $105,662,975.27 Pondering Election Integrity in New Hampshire Casting Light on The Deep State Judicial Watch Battles Trump DOJ Attorneys for Clinton Scandal Documents We were in court this morning before a three-judge panel…
Weekly Update: New Deep State Lawsuit
Deep State Watch: New Lawsuit for Comey Memos We Applaud the End to Obama’s Illegal Alien Amnesty Program Judicial Watch Lawyers Take on Sanctuary Policy Be Sure to Tune in to Judicial Watch’s Expert Panel: ‘Exposing the Deep State’ Deep State Watch: New Lawsuit for Comey Memos The already…
Weekly Update: Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment
Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Trump/Obama Travel Numbers Released Media Ignores Virginia Governor’s Role in Green Car Scandal Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Our understanding of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department continues to expand as more of her illicit
Weekly Update: Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library
Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family Travel and Secret Service Costs President Trump: Please End the Obstruction on Benghazi Cover-up Documents Supreme Court to Hear Big Case Against Proposed Wisconsin Redistricting Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is…
Benghazi night call between Clinton and Obama withheld, documents show
Fox News’ Catherine Herridge reports on Judicial Watch’s recently obtained documents which show that President Obama and Hillary Clinton spoke on the night of the Benghazi attack. The contents of that call, however, are being kept from the American people to protect Obama and Clinton’s political prospects.
Judicial Watch: Federal Court Reopens State Department FOIA Lawsuit Because of “Newly Discovered Evidence” of Clinton Records
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced that a U.S. District Court reopened a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking documents regarding the State Department’s production and dissemination of an advertisement intended to air in Pakistan entitled “A Message from the President of the United States Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary…
Judicial Watch Files 5th Lawsuit Seeking Bergdahl Report
Judicial Watch announced Wednesday it filed its fifth Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Obama administration seeking information regarding prisoner exchange for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. That information will likely show that the Obama administration knew Bergdahl was a deserter soon after his capture.
USDA Hikes Discrimination Awards For Hispanics
The U.S. government’s minority cash giveaway for “discriminated” farmers has reached a new level, with an improved process that makes it faster and easier for Hispanics to get awards much larger than previously announced. The goal is to make amends to those who suffered discrimination when seeking farm loans from…
Party Politics at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a lawsuit in April 2011, against Boeing, claiming that the company’s decision to open a Dreamliner production line in South Carolina was in retaliation against The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers for a series of union strikes that reportedly slowed production…
Obama Earmarks for Family, Donors
October 10, 2008 From the Desk of Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton: Judicial Watch Uncovers Documents Detailing Suspicious Illinois State Senate Earmarks by Barack Obama You may recall last week I told you about Barack Obama’s controversial Illinois State Senate earmark for the “Garden to Nowhere.” By way of…